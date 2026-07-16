A Machine to Make More Critical Race Theorists | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/4A Machine to Make More Critical Race Theorists | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJul 16, 20264ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/how-critical-race-theory-operates/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesThe Unwelcome Arrival of Woke 2.023 hrs ago • New DiscoursesEducation is in Big Trouble | James LindsayJul 14 • New DiscoursesMilestones, Vol. 4: Sayyid Qutb's Islamic Bolshevist VanguardJul 13 • New DiscoursesThe West Is Judeo-Christian-AmericanJul 10 • New DiscoursesChristian Nationalism is Build Back Better | James LindsayJul 9 • New DiscoursesPropaganda and the Palestinian CauseJul 8 • New DiscoursesHow Woke Separates Kids From Their Parents | James LindsayJul 7 • New Discourses