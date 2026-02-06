All Roads Lead to Woke

“Woke” often proceeds by what amounts to social magic spells, and some of the most potent kinds of these spells are certain framings of inevitability or universality. The general gist of the construction would be “everything is already like this, so we should do it consciously (and according to Woke framing).” An alternative is “everything will eventually work this way, no matter how it started, so we should lean into it consciously (and according to Woke framing).” Surely, you’ve encountered this. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay dives into this construction and how it sets up other Woke “magic spells” (like affordance traps) to get you to do their bidding. You won’t want to miss this important expose of Woke manipulation.