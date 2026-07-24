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An Accessible Summary of Critical Theory
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An Accessible Summary of Critical Theory

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 173
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America and all of Western Civilization are being poisoned by a Western derivative of Marxism known ultimately as Critical Theory. So, what is Critical Theory, where does it come from, how does it work, and how can we possibly understand it? In this helpful episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay brings his considerable experience in studying and communicating the nature of Critical Theory to audiences around the world to you, dear listener, to explain it in a simple, easy-to-grasp way that will leave you clearer than ever on this menace to our society and what to do about it. Join him for an all-new explanation of the basics of the Critical Theory.

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