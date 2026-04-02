Are Jews Really God's Chosen People?

The usual understanding of the Jewish people is that the Jews are God's "chosen people." What does that mean? Well, it doesn't mean what antisemites and detractors of Jews tend to believe it means, and what it means is actually extremely interesting. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay "goysplains" the idea of Jews being God's "chosen people," aiming to explain what is meant by that claim and what it entails for Jews and others. This episode is meant as an explainer for non-Jews, obviously, as Jews already know this (better than James does), so join him to hear him try to explain it to you so you can understand this genuinely interesting belief better for yourself.