Big Government Can't Produce Abundance

Government can do many things in the world, but one thing it cannot do is produce abundance and prosperity. Why not? Its incentives are all wrong, and over time they tend to get worse. In this probing episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay dives into the intrinsic issues with government when it comes to creating abundance and prosperity, explaining why these are the product of a “problem-solving theory of value” that government is poorly incentivized to work with. Join him for the insights on why expanding the influence of government over the economy will not produce an economy more capable of producing abundance or prosperity (solving problems real people have).