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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
6h

Saying something is democratic and socialist at the same time is like saying something is hot and cold at the same time.

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dave's avatar
dave
7h

Socialist is the trick they get you to go back into feudalism (communism).

It should be more accurately called a process of domestication.

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