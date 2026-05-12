Burying the Marxist Lead | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2Burying the Marxist Lead | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMay 12, 20262ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/03/marxist-roots-dei-session-2-diversity/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesHow Society WorksMay 11 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Vol. 14: Germany Is Not an Economic ZoneMay 8 • New DiscoursesHierarchies and Meritocracy | James LindsayMay 7 • New DiscoursesStepping Back from the Fakeness of Social MediaMay 6 • New DiscoursesHow the Dialectic Makes You a Racist | James LindsayMay 5 • New DiscoursesDid Jews Move to Palestine Legally?May 4 • New DiscoursesThe Myth of the Blood, Vol. 1: Pseudo-Traditionalism and the Nordic ScienceMay 1 • New Discourses