Christian Nationalism is Build Back Better | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/412Christian Nationalism is Build Back Better | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJul 09, 2026412ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/09/reaction-is-the-real-action-james-lindsay/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesPropaganda and the Palestinian Cause22 hrs ago • New DiscoursesHow Woke Separates Kids From Their Parents | James LindsayJul 7 • New DiscoursesTraditionalism with a Capital T: A Parasite on the RightJul 2 • New DiscoursesWhy Academics Stay Silent | James LindsayJul 1 • New DiscoursesEnglish Socialism's Method of Infiltration | James LindsayJun 30 • New DiscoursesThe Real Word for "Globalism"Jun 29 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Vol. 16: What Hitler Got Right, WronglyJun 26 • New Discourses