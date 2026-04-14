Communism's Snitch Culture | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/713Communism's Snitch Culture | James LindsayNew DiscoursesApr 14, 2026713ShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/10/communism-1-0-theoretical-communism/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesFascism and the Naturalistic FallacyApr 13 • New DiscoursesThe Creepy Real Meaning of Fascism as CorporatismApr 10 • New DiscoursesDenominations of the Marxist Cult | James LindsayApr 9 • New DiscoursesThe American Experiment: Federalist 51 and Political RealismApr 8 • New DiscoursesHow to Dilute DEI with Better Values | James LindsayApr 7 • New DiscoursesFascism Is ProgressiveApr 6 • New DiscoursesAre Jews Really God's Chosen People?Apr 2 • New Discourses