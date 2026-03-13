Critical America Theory, Left and Right

A critical theory can be made out of anything. You can have a Critical Race Theory about race, a Critical Gender Theory about sex, even a Critical America Theory about America. And, we have all of these. In universities, Critical America Theory is usually branded as "American Studies," but we have it everywhere. It's not just in schools but in media, entertainment, law, and everything else. It also doesn't just appear in left-wing ways like Howard Zinn's infamous People's History of the United States or Nikole Hannah-Jones's crappy "1619 Project." It comes at us in right-wing forms as well, most visibly from Tucker Carlson. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains the idea of Critical America Theory and how we encounter it today across the political spectrum, including its funding and support by George Soros and his foundations. Join him to understand this wicked attack on America.