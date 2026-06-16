CRT Won't Just Go Away | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/CRT Won't Just Go Away | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJun 16, 2026ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/what-to-do-about-critical-race-theoryThis Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesIs Bolshevism Really Jewish?19 hrs ago • New DiscoursesThe Myth of the Blood, Vol. 3: Love as the Enemy of Race and HonorJun 12 • New DiscoursesWhat Are The Protocols of the Elders of Zion?Jun 10 • New DiscoursesJames, Why Were You a New Atheist?Jun 8 • New DiscoursesHow American Foreign Aid to Israel Supports AmericaJun 5 • New DiscoursesRadical Ideology as Therapy for the Humiliated PsycheJun 3 • New DiscoursesTotalitarianism and Fantasies of the Sinless ManJun 1 • New Discourses