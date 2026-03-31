Dave Chappelle's White Privilege | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00632Dave Chappelle's White Privilege | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMar 31, 2026632ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/03/marxist-roots-dei-session-2-diversity/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent Episodes"Insurrection Barbie's" Long Game and the Conservative RightMar 30 • New DiscoursesThe "Trusted Voice" as Gramsci's Organic IntellectualMar 27 • New DiscoursesBlow the Whistle on CRT | James LindsayMar 26 • New DiscoursesIntroducing Woke NationalismMar 25 • New DiscoursesThe Woke Manipulation of Language | James LindsayMar 24 • New DiscoursesJames Reads the Bible: Matthew 4:1-11Mar 23 • New DiscoursesWhat Was "Positive Christianity" in the Nazi Movement?Mar 20