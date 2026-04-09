Denominations of the Marxist Cult | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/101Denominations of the Marxist Cult | James LindsayNew DiscoursesApr 09, 2026101ShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/10/communism-1-0-theoretical-communism/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesThe American Experiment: Federalist 51 and Political RealismApr 8 • New DiscoursesHow to Dilute DEI with Better Values | James LindsayApr 7 • New DiscoursesFascism Is ProgressiveApr 6 • New DiscoursesAre Jews Really God's Chosen People?Apr 2 • New DiscoursesDave Chappelle's White Privilege | James LindsayMar 31 • New Discourses"Insurrection Barbie's" Long Game and the Conservative RightMar 30 • New DiscoursesThe "Trusted Voice" as Gramsci's Organic IntellectualMar 27 • New Discourses