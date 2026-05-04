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Did Jews Move to Palestine Legally?
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Did Jews Move to Palestine Legally?

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 157
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New Discourses
May 04, 2026

One of the most contentious issues in the modern world, raging now for at least a century, is the issue of the legality of Jewish settlement and statehood in Israel. There are strong arguments on both sides of this difficult issue, but there's a narrow question involved as well: Did the Jews move to the region legally (or are they illegal settler-colonialists)? In the effort to put some clarifying information about this issue into the world, host James Lindsay uses this episode of New Discourses Bullets to discuss a summary of the key points immediately surrounding the question. Join him to understand more about this difficult issue.

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