Education is in Big Trouble | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/51Education is in Big Trouble | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJul 14, 202651ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/10/the-critical-turn-in-education/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesMilestones, Vol. 4: Sayyid Qutb's Islamic Bolshevist VanguardJul 13 • New DiscoursesThe West Is Judeo-Christian-AmericanJul 10 • New DiscoursesChristian Nationalism is Build Back Better | James LindsayJul 9 • New DiscoursesPropaganda and the Palestinian CauseJul 8 • New DiscoursesHow Woke Separates Kids From Their Parents | James LindsayJul 7 • New DiscoursesTraditionalism with a Capital T: A Parasite on the RightJul 2 • New DiscoursesWhy Academics Stay Silent | James LindsayJul 1 • New Discourses