English Socialism's Method of Infiltration | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/41English Socialism's Method of Infiltration | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJun 30, 202641ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/11/communism-2-5-social-communism/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesThe Real Word for "Globalism"Jun 29 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Vol. 16: What Hitler Got Right, WronglyJun 26 • New DiscoursesThe Dekulakization of America | James LindsayJun 25 • New DiscoursesIslam Is ShariaJun 24 • New DiscoursesThe Theosophical Heresies of Teilhard de Chardin | James LindsayJun 23 • New DiscoursesThe Three Sides in the Ukraine WarJun 22 • New DiscoursesTwenty-First Century Propaganda Is InteractiveJun 19 • New Discourses