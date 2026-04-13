Fascism and the Naturalistic Fallacy

Underneath the hood of Fascism is a heavy insistence that its program aligns with various aspects of Nature. Generally, the belief that something being "natural" (right or wrong in the assessment) means that it is also good is referred to as the "naturalistic fallacy." That means it is an error. That something is "natural" does not necessarily imply that it is good. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay addresses the weird appeals to Nature in Fascist ideologies. Join him to understand the mentality!