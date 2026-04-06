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New Discourses
Fascism Is Progressive
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Fascism Is Progressive

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 153
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New Discourses
Apr 06, 2026

Fascism is generally regarded as a reactionary and right-wing ideology (though that latter characterization is strongly contested for good reasons). The truth is, it is a progressive ideology, though. It would be most appropriate to say that Fascism is progressive by reactionary means, in fact. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay makes the case that we should see Fascism as an ultra-progressive ideology that seeks to unify people in order to advance humanity to some idealistic higher potential. Join him for this important clarity.

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