Find Your Woke Breaking Point | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0072Find Your Woke Breaking Point | James LindsayNew DiscoursesNov 20, 202572ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/what-to-do-about-critical-race-theoryThis Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesBig Government Can't Produce AbundanceNov 19 • New DiscoursesSoviet Science and Its Famines | James LindsayNov 18 • New DiscoursesThe Essence of Critical TheoryNov 17 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Vol. 9: The Centrality of the Jewish QuestionNov 14 • New DiscoursesThe Racial Contract Conspiracy | James LindsayNov 13 • New DiscoursesJames Reads the Bible: Genesis 4-5Nov 12 • New DiscoursesThe Iterated Motte and Bailey StrategyNov 10 • New Discourses