Five Key Points to Understand About Critical Race Theory

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 59 The movement taking on Critical Race Theory is now in full swing across the Western world, and not a moment too soon. Over the course of the last year and a half, people have learned enough about this Neo-Communist menace to be ready, willing, and able to stand up and fight it in schools, institutions, companies, and communities all across our societies. What's necessary now is a simplification. Critical Race Theory flourishes in part by making people believe it is complicated and sophisticated when, in fact, it is neither. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay boils down Critical Race Theory to five simple points that are easily understood and easily communicated. Join him to arm yourself to show up to the fight and to equip officials to take up the fight beside you. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2021 New Discourses. All rights reserved.