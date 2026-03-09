Forced "Friendship" Under the Friend-Enemy Distinction

The friend-enemy distinction, as it is called, is the underlying organizational principle of the Marxist Left, radical Islam, and the Fascist Reactionary Left (usually mislabeled “Right”). It is spelled out in detail in a 1932 book by Carl Schmitt called The Concept of the Political, and in that book Schmitt goes into great detail to explain what is meant by the term “enemies.” He gives much less clear attention to the opposing term “friends,” in his fundamental construction. So who are the friends in the friend-enemy distinction? Friends are those who will join with you to fight the enemy, who has been declared by the leader (or Führer). In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay exposes this ugly fact about the “friendship” (or, allyship) in the friend-enemy distinction and reveals that it is the root of authoritarian and totalitarian thinking. Join him to learn why this concept is so evil.