Groomer Schools 3: The Creation of an American Red Guard

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 60 More and more people are waking up every day to the fact that our schools have become an undeniable catastrophe, and they're starting to realize alongside that fact that it isn't an accident. It is purposed. It is intentional. It is a strategy, and it uses our children as pawns for achieving a nightmarish agenda, no matter how much damage it does to them to achieve it. In this Groomer Schools series on the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay has already walked you through (in Part 1: https://newdiscourses.com/2021/11/groomer-schools-1-long-cultural-marxist-history-sex-education/) the long Communist Party strategy to use sex education in schools to destabilize society and sever ties between generations and just how specifically grotesque this grooming sexual agenda is (in Part 2: https://newdiscourses.com/2021/11/groomer-schools-2-queer-futurity-and-the-sexual-abuse-of-your-children/). Here, in the third part of the series, Lindsay puts these two pieces together, explains their purpose, and illustrates how Critical Race Theory works alongside Queer Theory (grooming) for a blatantly Maoist purpose: to create an American Red Guard meant to overthrow our society and start all over from a new Year Zero. Join him to understand the evil Maoist tactics being employed in our schools to turn our children into Revolutionaries for the purpose of undermining America and the West.