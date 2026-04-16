Herding Feminism's Cat Ladies | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/613Herding Feminism's Cat Ladies | James LindsayNew DiscoursesApr 16, 2026613ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/11/communism-2-5-social-communism/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesCommunism's Snitch Culture | James LindsayApr 14 • New DiscoursesFascism and the Naturalistic FallacyApr 13 • New DiscoursesThe Creepy Real Meaning of Fascism as CorporatismApr 10 • New DiscoursesDenominations of the Marxist Cult | James LindsayApr 9 • New DiscoursesThe American Experiment: Federalist 51 and Political RealismApr 8 • New DiscoursesHow to Dilute DEI with Better Values | James LindsayApr 7 • New DiscoursesFascism Is ProgressiveApr 6 • New Discourses