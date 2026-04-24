Heroism and Honor in the Fascist Mind

Central to the psychological and social construction of both Fascists and Nazis are the concepts of heroism and honor. These sound good, like sound foundations of society. Then again, from the Marxist Left, so do fairness and justice. In both cases, though, we find a rule of totalitarian systems: the virtues are defined in terms of the totalitarian project itself. Under Fascist and Nazi thinking, heroism and honor are comprehensible only in terms of one's duty to the state, which should be a matter of personal honor and heroic self-sacrifice for the collective. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay pulls back the veil on this Fascist dimension of nice-sounding but deceptive language. Join him for a clarifying explanation.