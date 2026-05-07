Hierarchies and Meritocracy | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/102Hierarchies and Meritocracy | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMay 07, 2026102ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/what-to-do-about-critical-race-theoryThis Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesStepping Back from the Fakeness of Social MediaMay 6 • New DiscoursesHow the Dialectic Makes You a Racist | James LindsayMay 5 • New DiscoursesDid Jews Move to Palestine Legally?May 4 • New DiscoursesThe Myth of the Blood, Vol. 1: Pseudo-Traditionalism and the Nordic ScienceMay 1 • New DiscoursesHeroism and Honor in the Fascist MindApr 24 • New DiscoursesThe Big Idea of Renormalization | James LindsayApr 23 • New DiscoursesThe Original Sin of Privilege | James LindsayApr 21 • New Discourses