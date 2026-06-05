How American Foreign Aid to Israel Supports America

We hear a lot these days about the foreign aid money the United States sends to Israel, but most people don't know how that money works. Now, we see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling to wind down and terminate that foreign aid deal, which operates under a "Memorandum of Understanding" agreement, while President Trump seems less happy about it. Why would Israel want out and Trump be unhappy? The reason is that the arrangement helps Israel in a strategic way but primarily benefits America and Americans, exactly the opposite of what we hear in the propaganda. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay goes through some of the details of the enormous return on investment that money has been bringing to America and how it works. Join him to cut through the lies.