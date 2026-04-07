How to Dilute DEI with Better Values | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0042How to Dilute DEI with Better Values | James LindsayNew DiscoursesApr 07, 202642ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/03/marxist-roots-dei-session-3-inclusion/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesFascism Is Progressive23 hrs ago • New DiscoursesAre Jews Really God's Chosen People?Apr 2 • New DiscoursesDave Chappelle's White Privilege | James LindsayMar 31 • New Discourses"Insurrection Barbie's" Long Game and the Conservative RightMar 30 • New DiscoursesThe "Trusted Voice" as Gramsci's Organic IntellectualMar 27 • New DiscoursesBlow the Whistle on CRT | James LindsayMar 26 • New DiscoursesIntroducing Woke NationalismMar 25 • New Discourses