Introducing the Nazi Myth of the Blood

Underneath the Nazi program in Germany was a worldview, what Hitler called the "racialist worldview." At the very foundations of that worldview lurks a dark and peculiar pseudoscientific mythology. Hitler's "Chief Ideologist" Alfred Rosenberg called it "the Myth of the Blood" and presented it in a book called The Myth of the Twentieth Century, which he published in 1930. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay summarizes both the "Myth of the Blood" and some of Rosenberg's strange book while pointing the listener to a new series on the New Discourses Podcast exploring both in far greater detail: the Myth of the Blood series. Join him to understand even better how Nazi elites and leadership really thought about the world.