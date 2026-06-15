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Is Bolshevism Really Jewish?
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Is Bolshevism Really Jewish?

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 164
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New Discourses
Jun 15, 2026

A popular line of propaganda since the Fascists and Nazis has been that Bolshevism, also called "Marxism-Leninism," is Jewish in origin, philosophy, and execution. It is even tied to the imaginary conspiracy of Jewish globalist control spelled out in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. The thing is, there's only the tiniest kernel of truth hiding in this lie, which is otherwise overwhelmingly false. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay goes through the facts about Jewish support and involvement in the Bolshevik (later, Communist) movement in Russia and beyond. Join him to learn how far the propaganda and salacious accusations are from reality.

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