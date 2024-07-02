The United Nations is an evil organization, and it's time for us to recognize it. Fortunately, We Are The Change, part of the Inspired Network, put on a rally outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on June 1st to help the world do just that. Among the invited guest speakers to this huge rally, which had over 3,000 people in attendance, was James Lindsay, owner of New Discourses and host of the New Discourses Podcast. Lindsay delivered a short, fiery speech in which he condemned and denounced the United Nations as an evil organization, rejecting its ambition to claim any of our national and individual sovereignty to itself. He explained their big-picture ambition to act as a kind of "central nervous system" for a global "meta-organism" of all of humanity and nature, which is a Marxist agenda. In the end, he warns the UN of their hubris, comparing them to Babel and reminding them: "God shall not be mocked!" Check it out!