New Discourses

New Discourses

New Discourses
New Discourses
James Reads the Bible: Genesis 1-3
0:00
-32:30

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

James Reads the Bible: Genesis 1-3

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 151
New Discourses's avatar
New Discourses
Oct 10, 2025
∙ Paid
4
2
Share

It seems clear to me that the Bible is probably one of the most anti-Woke books in the history of all books, so it seems interesting and fitting to read through portions of it to see what it has to say of relevance. In this episode of James Lindsay OnlySubs, my subscribers-only podcast, I take up a new series project called “James Reads the Bible” to ex…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 New Discourses
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture