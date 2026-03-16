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James Reads the Bible: Genesis 10-11
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James Reads the Bible: Genesis 10-11

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 157
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New Discourses
Mar 16, 2026
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For many of the years I knew him, Charlie Kirk insisted both publicly and in private with me that Genesis 1-11 provides the foundation for mankind and civilization. Partly in his memory, I started this podcast series, "James Reads the Bible," and did so with the intention to present Genesis 1-11 first. This is the part of the Bible that precedes Abraham…

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