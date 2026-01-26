New Discourses

New Discourses

New Discourses
New Discourses
James Reads the Bible, Genesis 6-9
0:00
-32:51

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

James Reads the Bible, Genesis 6-9

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 155
New Discourses's avatar
New Discourses
Jan 26, 2026
∙ Paid

I have finally found a chance to return to the Word and read another portion of the Bible in my new, subscribers-only series called "James Reads the Bible." The goal of this series is to read through the Bible as it is and articulate lessons on how it is the most anti-Woke book in history. True to my original intention to start with Genesis 1-11, which …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of New Discourses.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 New Discourses · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture