Having finished my reading of Genesis 1-11 on this series in which I read the Bible and talk about how it's the most anti-Woke book in existence, I thought I'd jump over to an important message that feels pertinent to what we have been seeing in the world. In this episode of James Lindsay OnlySubs, my subscribers-only podcast, I read through the first e…
James Reads the Bible: Matthew 4:1-11
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 158
Mar 23, 2026
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Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
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