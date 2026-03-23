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James Reads the Bible: Matthew 4:1-11
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James Reads the Bible: Matthew 4:1-11

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 158
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New Discourses
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Having finished my reading of Genesis 1-11 on this series in which I read the Bible and talk about how it's the most anti-Woke book in existence, I thought I'd jump over to an important message that feels pertinent to what we have been seeing in the world. In this episode of James Lindsay OnlySubs, my subscribers-only podcast, I read through the first e…

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