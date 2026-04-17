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James Reads the Bible: Matthew 6
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James Reads the Bible: Matthew 6

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 159
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New Discourses
Apr 17, 2026
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The Bible is arguably the most anti-Woke book ever written, and in this "James Reads the Bible" series, I aim to show that to you by reading it to you. So far, we've gone through the first eleven chapters of Genesis and a vignette from Matthew 4, and today we're turning to the middle part of the Sermon on the Mount, as recorded in Matthew 6. This sectio…

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