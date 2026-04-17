The Bible is arguably the most anti-Woke book ever written, and in this "James Reads the Bible" series, I aim to show that to you by reading it to you. So far, we've gone through the first eleven chapters of Genesis and a vignette from Matthew 4, and today we're turning to the middle part of the Sermon on the Mount, as recorded in Matthew 6. This sectio…
James Reads the Bible: Matthew 6
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 159
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes