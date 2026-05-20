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James, Why Were You a Libtard?
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James, Why Were You a Libtard?

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 162
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New Discourses
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Everyone who knows much about me knows I used to vote for Democrats, even in my thirties. How could I?! How could I be such a libtard? In this episode of my subscribers-only podcast, James Lindsay OnlySubs, I go through my libtarded history and explain the motivations I had that led me to vote Democrat, even though I never joined the party. Yes, that in…

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