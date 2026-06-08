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James, Why Were You a New Atheist?
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James, Why Were You a New Atheist?

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 163
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New Discourses
Jun 08, 2026
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It's true, and I make no effort to hide the fact. Through the first half of the 2010s, I was involved, at least peripherally, in the New Atheism movement. Of course, I moved on, and in retrospect I see that movement largely as a "Critical Religion Theory" movement that did more harm than good. Nonetheless, I was actively "New Atheist" for several insuff…

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