It's true, and I make no effort to hide the fact. Through the first half of the 2010s, I was involved, at least peripherally, in the New Atheism movement. Of course, I moved on, and in retrospect I see that movement largely as a "Critical Religion Theory" movement that did more harm than good. Nonetheless, I was actively "New Atheist" for several insuff…
James, Why Were You a New Atheist?
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Episode 163
Jun 08, 2026
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Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
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