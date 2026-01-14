Milestones, Vol. 1: Islamist Bolshevism

What is Islamism? Is it the same thing as Islam? Has it varied over time? What’s its relationship to Communism, at least in our present era? These are important questions, particularly in light of the undeniable force of the Red-Green Alliance currently besetting the West. Against the backdrop of American leaders naming the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, at least in limited fashion, it’s a worthwhile endeavor to explore its intellectual underpinnings, which were recorded by Sayyid Qutb in a book called Milestones in 1964, two years before he was hanged in Egypt for his radicalism. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay goes through the introduction of this book and explains its deep similarities to the Leninist Communism Qutb was immersed in before radicalizing, particularly Lenin’s 1902 tract What Is to Be Done? Join him for insight into this important work that shapes one of the biggest movements against the West in the world today.