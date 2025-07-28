I've been thinking a lot about tradition lately. I've also been engaging in one that I had set aside. In such a state, there's a lot of time and focus on reflection, and sometimes that's revealing and insightful. In this episode of James Lindsay OnlySubs, my subscribers-only podcast, I talk about how reconnecting with the tradition of my martial arts tr…
On Honoring Our Traditions
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 148
Jul 28, 2025
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes