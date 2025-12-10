Panel: From Woke Left to Woke Right | James Lindsay & Michael O'Fallon

At the Saving American Liberty learning seminar hosted by New Discourses in Dallas, Texas, on August 22-23, 2025, New Discourses founder James Lindsay and Sovereign Nations founder Michael O’Fallon sat down in front of the audience for a live, unscripted, and raw discussion about the circumstances and challenges Lindsay has faced for standing up to the “New Right” (or, if you want, “Dissident Right,” “Postliberal Right,” or “Woke Right”). The audience was shocked to hear what Lindsay revealed. Their conversation wasn’t limited only to this issue, however. It also tied Lindsay’s personal experience into the broader context of the radical movements we’re facing from both Left and Right at the same time, helping people to make sense of the bigger play that’s taking place that is neither Left nor Right but using radical elements within both to cut our society apart like a pair of scissors. Join Lindsay and O’Fallon and their live audience for this unique conversation so you can gain clarity and perspective on what’s happening all around us in the war against Woke.