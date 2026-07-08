Propaganda and the Palestinian Cause

The entire world is turning today around the “Palestinian” Cause, but what is it? It is a fabrication. It is a manipulation. It is a forgery. It is a psyop. This fact, and the many facts it is based upon, is plainly and beautifully articulated in Danny Burmawi’s new book Islam, Israel, and the West: A Former Muslim’s Analysis, which New Discourses recommends, especially for beginners to the subject. Burmawi himself is a Christian ex-Muslim who originally hails from Jordan, lived many years as a Christian in Lebanon, and has since moved to the United States where he has established the Ideological Defense Institute (IDI). In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads just a little over two short sections from Burmawi’s book to introduce the realities of the so-called “Palestinian Cause” to New Discourses listeners. Join him to understand that much with that situation is not as it appears.

[Full disclosure: James Lindsay is on the IDI board of advisors, but Burmawi did not ask him to produce this podcast.]