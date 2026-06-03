Radical Ideology as Therapy for the Humiliated Psyche

Radical ideologies have many things in common. Among them, it increasingly seems apparent, is a psychological structure that can only be described as psychopathological. In this groundbreaking episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay explores the interesting idea that perhaps what these radical ideologies are all ultimately answering is a profound sense of humiliation (without humility). By surveying ideologies ranging from Russian weirdo Aleksandr Dugin's "geopolitics" and "neo-Eurasianism," to Nazism, to Fascism, to Islamism, to Communism, to Neo-Marxism, to Third Worldism, to Woke, both Left and Right, Lindsay makes a convincing case that these ideologies are pseudoscientific mythologies organized to provide therapy to the humiliated psyche, thus their destructiveness. Using the model, he also offers an answer and a bright ray of hope for a light to lead us out of this darkness. Join him for an eye-opening discussion.