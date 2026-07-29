Reading the DSA Platform

The Democratic Socialists of America are making a bid to take over the Democratic Party, echoing the grim historical chapter during which Lenin’s Bolsheviks abolished the more moderate Mensheviks from the future of Russian politics. They, like their historical predecessors, from whom they take inspiration, are Communists, and they have a party platform. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay reads quickly through the entire DSA party platform so that people can hear for themselves just how crazy it is. Join him for an eye-opening read, and check out his longer exploration of this platform on the New Discourses Podcast.