Real Communism Can Never Be Tried
Real Communism Can Never Be Tried

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 129
New Discourses
Oct 01, 2025
We’ve all heard it before: “real Communism has never been tried!” Yeah, yeah. Well, here’s the thing. “Real Communism” can never be tried, so this old canard isn’t saying anything interesting at all. The reason is that “real Communism” is the utopian end state of Communism as an eschatological (end-times) religion. It never actually arrives. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks this simple fact down and reveals the same exact thing is also believed about “real Fascism.” You won’t want to miss it.

Discussion about this episode

