We’ve all heard it before: “real Communism has never been tried!” Yeah, yeah. Well, here’s the thing. “Real Communism” can never be tried, so this old canard isn’t saying anything interesting at all. The reason is that “real Communism” is the utopian end state of Communism as an eschatological (end-times) religion. It never actually arrives. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks this simple fact down and reveals the same exact thing is also believed about “real Fascism.” You won’t want to miss it.