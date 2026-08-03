Resisting Welfare Mentality

Welfare mentality is believing that you should be given things you haven't earned because you simply deserve them, whatever the excuse. Maybe it's entitlement; maybe you believe it's a "human right." It doesn't matter. It is to be contrasted with a mindset that understands, recognizes, and honors the dignity of work, of production and the fair trade of parties seeking to mutually increase their own held value by exchanging something they have for something they deem more worth having. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay presents a compelling X post that introduces the term "welfare mentality" and peels back the dignified reality of free enterprise versus the dehumanization of socialism. Join him for an important lesson, especially if you are a young person.