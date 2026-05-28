"Socialism Must Overwhelm Christianity" | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/82"Socialism Must Overwhelm Christianity" | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMay 28, 202682ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/09/reaction-is-the-real-action-james-lindsay/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesWhat Seizing the Means of Production Really MeansMay 27 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Vol. 15: Hitler's Land Equity Argument for LebensraumMay 22 • New DiscoursesI Don't Even Call It Woke Anymore | James Lindsay & Joe RoganMay 21 • New DiscoursesJames, Why Were You a Libtard?May 20 • New DiscoursesMore Than a Prank | James Lindsay, Peter Boghossian, Joe RoganMay 19 • New DiscoursesIntroducing the Nazi Myth of the BloodMay 18 • New DiscoursesThe Myth of the Blood, Vol. 2: Aryan Dynamism and the Living RevelationMay 15 • New Discourses