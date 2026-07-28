Socialist Soviet Math | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/31Socialist Soviet Math | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJul 28, 202631ShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/11/communism-2-0-industrial-communism-james-lindsay/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesThe Myth of the Blood, Vol. 4: The Anti-Christian Foundation of Positive Christianity19 hrs ago • New DiscoursesAn Accessible Summary of Critical TheoryJul 24 • New DiscoursesThe Marxist Logic of the Circle | James LindsayJul 23 • New DiscoursesWhat Is the DSA Platform?Jul 22 • New DiscoursesWhat You Can Do to Fight The Woke Machine | James LindsayJul 21 • New DiscoursesThe Nature of Islam's Attack on IsraelJul 20 • New DiscoursesThe Inseparable Relationship Between Islam and IslamismJul 17 • New Discourses