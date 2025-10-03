Sociognosticism and the Black Magic of Aleksandr Dugin

As we recently explored, the Russian national socialist Aleksandr Dugin is weird. Said to be Vladimir Putin’s “brain,” an unlikely claim, he has been publishing extremist and fascist philosophy for decades, much of which has been leaking into American right-wing (Woke Right) thought rather substantially in recent years. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads from a short, creepy essay Dugin wrote for the Russian National Bolshevik magazine in 1995, titled “The Gnostic,” in which he makes the explicit case for following “left-hand path” (black, or Satanic) magic. In fact, he links this “magic” to Communism and Fascism and more. In this episode, Lindsay reads Dugin’s bizarre essay and explains his concept of sociognosticism that makes sense of it. Join him to learn about this darkness threatening MAGA and American conservatism.