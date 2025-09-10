Stakeholderism and the Post-America Movement | James Lindsay

From August 22-23, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, New Discourses was proud to host a learning seminar event called Saving American Liberty, featuring talks from New Discourses founder James Lindsay and the founder of Sovereign Nations and New Discourses partner, Michael O'Fallon. The event opened with a talk by Lindsay outlining what is known as the "Stakeholder Economy." You may associate this idea with the World Economic Forum's "Stakeholder Capitalism" model, ESG scoring, or the UN's Agenda 2030, and you're right. In this penetrating lecture, Lindsay explains what the Stakeholder Economy model is, how it works, its historical roots with elements from the Soviet Communist model the Nazi German economy, and how it's applied to our lives today, both in the CCP and throughout the West. Join him for this important lecture on the shape of the dark future being pressed upon us.

Notes (PDF)