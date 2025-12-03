Sustainability and the One Belt One Road Initiative | Michael O'Fallon

In this session from the New Discourses event ‘Saving American Liberty,’ Michael O’Fallon argues that global political, corporate, and religious institutions are jointly reshaping Western society through “degrowth” policies, sustainability mandates, and ideological frameworks like ESG and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which he sees as mechanisms for centralizing control and limiting individual freedom. He contrasts the West’s self-imposed economic contraction with China’s expansion through the Belt and Road Initiative, claiming this shift empowers China while weakening America’s global position. O’Fallon warns that identity-based conflicts, migration pressures, and urban destabilization are fragmenting Western societies into competing tribal enclaves, leaving them vulnerable to foreign influence. He concludes that COVID-era restrictions, digital surveillance, and AI-driven governance signal a broader transition from a merit-based, liberty-oriented system to one that demands ideological compliance from both citizens and institutions.